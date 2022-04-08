Reds pitching hit hard early, late rally falls short in 7-6 loss to Atlanta

It’s clear that the Cincinnati Reds were planning all along to turn over their pitching to the young (read: cheap) arms still in the organization for the 2022 season. That’s pretty much what they did all offseason when Wade Miley, Sonny Gray, Mike Lorenzen, Mychal Givens, and Sean Doolittle all walked and the Reds did barely anything to address that from outside the organization.

Even the moves they did make - Mike Minor, for instance - have been buried by a spate of injuries, and that’s pretty much why the combo of Reiver Sanmartin and Jeff Hoffman were the two arms turned to for the bulk of the second game of this season.

It went somewhat predictably, unfortunately, and the Reds found themselves behind 7-0 by the end of the 3rd inning, a hole out of which it might have seemed impossible to emerge.

HOWEVER...

...the Reds managed to claw their way back to turn this one into quite the late-drama affair, much of which came in a rally opposite newly minted Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen. A Joey Votto walk got that rally started, singles from Tyler Stephenson and Kyle Farmer later put a run on the board, and Jake Fraley smacked a 2-run single into LF to make it a 7-6 game with Jonathan India (and the rest of the top of the lineup) up with 2-out to perhaps make this a miracle.

It didn’t end up that way, unfortunately. Still, it was a 7-6 loss (with some serious pitches required out of the Atlanta bullpen) that was admirable as heck.

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

Nick Senzel smacked a double off the RF wall, made a gem of a sliding catch in CF, and made yet another rock-solid catch up against the wall in CF in an outing that once again reminded us of the dude’s potential when all of his muscles and ligaments and whatnot are functioning at full speed.

Tyler Stephenson gets some dap for a pair of ribbies (with a pair of singles), while both Daniel Duarte and Alexis Diaz deserve props for their respective scoreless IPs - both of which served as the MLB debuts for the righties. Jake Fraley also smacked a 2-run single in his initial game in a Cincinnati uniform, which was cool.

(Meanwhile, Joey Votto was on-base a trio of times - single, HBP, and a walk - and scored.)

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes