Great spoonerism potential through Cincinnati Reds history

Paul Blair was an oft-brilliant outfielder whose 17-year career saw him win 8 Gold Gloves and twice take home World Series titles with both Baltimore and the New York Yankees, respectively. He posted a 20/20 season in an All-Star season in 1969, was valued at 37.7 career bWAR, and even got a short cameo with the Cincinnati Reds at age-35 in his penultimate season of 1979.
While his career was superb, it’s his name that gets him mention here at Red Reporter today on this, a Friday when we shall list. Paul Blair, after all, gets spoonerized to Baul Plair, which sounds like ball player. There are funnier spoonerisms out there in the long history of the baseball world, but there are perhaps few more perfect than that one - one that gets mention today thanks to Blair’s brief time spent wearing the Cincinnati C on his uniform.
The following is an incomplete list of excellent potentially spoonerized names in Cincinnati Reds history alongside Blair’s, un-spoonered here so that you can have the enjoyment of spoonerizing them yourself in your own respective noggins.
Nate Adcock
Ken Ash
Scott Bankhead
Matt Batts
Fred Beebe
Rube Benton
Gus Brittain
Jay Bruce
Frank Bruggy
Bubba Church
Buck Coats
Todd Coffey
Pop Corkhill
Bobby Durnbaugh
Frank Dwyer
Buck Farmer
Bill Fox
Bob Hooper
Billy Hoy
Bert Humphries
Mark Hutton
Bumpus Jones
Austin Kearns
Barry Larkin
Turk Lown
Bob Mabe
Wade Miley
Dave Parker
Bunny Pearce
Art Phelan
Pat Ragan
PAT RAGAN!
Scott Randall
Johnny Rizzo
Jeff Shaw
Gabby Street
Drew Stubbs
Billy Sullivan
Blake Wood
Benny Zientara
