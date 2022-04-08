Reds at Braves, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Matchups

Your Cincinnati Reds are 1-0 to kick off the 2022 season. The Reds made use of some timely hitting and a blast from Brandon Drury to take game 1 from the Atlanta Braves, 6-3. The Reds face off against Atlanta again tonight looking to ensure a split. They’ll send Reiver Sanmartin to the hill for his first start of the season. Sanmartin is a 25 year-old rookie left-hander who is making his third career start. He started twice in 2021 and did very well, putting up a 1.54 ERA with a 11/2 K/BB ratio in 11.2 innings of work. He’ll certainly have his work cut out for him against the defending champions tonight.

Atlanta will counter with veteran righty, Charlie Morton. This is Morton’s second season in his second stint in Atlanta (he also spent his rookie year with the Braves in 2008 before getting traded to Pittsburgh). Morton is also coming off a solid 2021 season where he put up a 3.34 ERA in 185.2 innings of work in 33 starts, while striking out over 10 batters per 9 innings. Hopefully the Reds can stay patient at the plate, like they did last night, and get to the bullpen early. Go Reds. You’re our favorite team.

News

In case you missed it last night, or just wanted to watch it again, here is Joey Votto’s mic’d up interview in full from last night.

Roster Moves

Game Info

7:20 PM EDT; Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Pitching Matchup

Reiver Sanmartin: 2021 stats - 2-0, 1.54 ERA, 2 G, 11.2 IP, 11 K

Charlie Morton: 2021 stats - 14-6, 3.34 ERA, 33 G, 185.2 IP, 216 K