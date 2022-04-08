Farmers Only: Ronnie Dawson powers Louisville to victory

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Ronnie Dawson - 2 for 4, HR, 3 RBI

Louisville mounted a major comeback, scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 8th, to earn their first win of the season. Randy “All I do is” Wynne started and pitched well. He threw 5 innings, allowing a run on 5 hits with no walks or strikeouts. Matt Pidich “Perfect” struck out 2 in a scoreless inning of relief. The big name offensively was Ronnie “Awesome” Dawson, who went 2 for 4 and smacked a 3-run dinger to put the Bats ahead for good. Alejo Lopez and Jake “Jack” Bauers each drove in a run.

Louisville plays St. Paul again tonight at 7:05 PM ET.