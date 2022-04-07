Farmers Only: TJ Friedl homers in loss

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

TJ Friedl - 1 for 2, HR, 2 BB, 3 RBI

A fifth inning error and the resulting fallout was too much for Louisville to overcome on Wednesday, as they fell 7-4 to St. Paul. Connor “Don’t forget to drink your” Overton started and went 3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts. “Vote For” Pedro Payano and Joel Kuhnel had identical lines out of the bullpen, each throwing a scoreless inning and allowing no hits with a walk and 2 strikeouts. Offensively, TJ “I was born” Friedl went 1 for 2 with 2 walks and a 3-run dong. Lorenzo Cedrola had his second straight 2-hit night, going 2 for 5 on the evening and scoring twice. Ronnie “Awesome” Dawson had 2 hits as well, going 2 for 4 on the night.

Randy Wynne will get the start for Louisville tonight at 6:35 PM ET.