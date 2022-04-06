A tradition unlike any other - the annual Red Reporter Season Prediction Contest

As we’re wont to do around these parts, we post the annual predictions thread with varying time to actually complete it before the season starts. This year, you’ve got just a little over 24 hours.

But, since we’re good folks around here, we won’t close this thing out until near the end of the first series of the season. Make sure your answers are timestamped by Sunday, April 10, at noon EDT.

As always, here’s the rules:

Get one point in the team category for being the closest. Get a bonus point for being right on the money. In the player category, guess the player and the stat, and get a point each for getting the correct player and being closest to the stat. Happen to get the player and stat right on the nose? Get a bonus point!

Deadline: Sunday, April 10, 2022 at NOON EDT

Team - overall:

WINS

PLACE IN CENTRAL

RUNS SCORED

RUNS ALLOWED

Leaders - offense (Player, Stat):

AVG LEADER

OBP LEADER

SLG LEADER

DOUBLES LEADER

HR LEADER

SB LEADER

Leaders - pitching (Player, Stat):

WINS LEADER

SAVES LEADER

ERA LEADER (STARTERS, > 5 GS)

ERA LEADER (RELIEVER, > 15 IP)

SO LEADER

K/9 LEADER