Farmers Only: Louisville’s comeback falls short

Welcome back to the 2022 edition of Farmers Only! For those unfamiliar, this is where we recap the previous evening of games in the Reds’ farm system and add the coolest nicknames known to man. We apologize in advance for the puns. Please leave your rotten tomatoes at home, we’re trying our best over here. There was only one game last night, and that’ll continue to be the case until next Friday when the rest of the farm kicks off. Let’s get started.

The Bats got a decent performance from their pitching staff in the first game of the night, but could only muster a couple of runs despite out-hitting St. Paul 7-5. Blake Ben Lively made his first appearance in the Reds’ system since he was traded for Marlon Byrd all the way back in 2014. He pitched well in his return, allowing only a single run on 1 hit while walking 3 and striking out 4 in 5 innings of work. Out of the ‘pen, Phillip “Don’t Touch That” Diehl struck out all 3 batters he faced in his inning of relief.

There wasn’t a ton to write home about offensively. JT “Tom Marvolo” Riddle provided most of the work at the plate for the Bats, going 2 for 4 with a double and a solo dinger. Trey “Amburglar” Amburgey also went 2 for 4 while scoring a run and Lorenzo Cedrola added a couple of singles of his own.

Louisville will face off against St. Paul again tonight at 6:35 PM eastern.