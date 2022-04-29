Did the Reds win tonight? Well, it’s hard to say

The Reds lost another game tonight. If they lose another one tomorrow, they’ll have their second 3-18 start in the last 5 seasons. It’s not good folks and things aren’t looking better anytime soon. Hunter Greene, despite not having his velocity for a second straight start, had a solid outing until he didn’t. Outside of a 2nd inning home run, Greene had kept the Rockies offense mostly at bay. Then, in the bottom of the 5th, the 3rd time through the order would come back to get him. After a strikeout to start he inning, he let 2 batters reach via base hit and then gave up an absolute tank to Ryan McMahon. That gave the Rockies a 4-1 lead, effectively ending the game with 4 innings left to play.

More worrisome is than the thrashing the Reds took tonight is what’s going on with Hunter Greene. This is the 2nd straight start, after missing a turn in the rotation in between, where his fastball has sat in the 96-97 MPH range instead of his 99-101 heater that has made him such an exciting prospect. Hopefully some things get figured out and he can return to form soon.

Anyway, it’s 9-1 in the 7th and there’s really no point to dragging this out any further. You can pick your own ending. The Reds are calling up Connor Overton to make the start tomorrow.

Tony Graphanino