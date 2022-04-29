Reds at Rockies, Game 1 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

It’s Hunter Greene Day!

The fireballing rookie righty will look to help turn the tides for the Cincinnati Reds in a start at Coors Field tonight, in the process hoping to dispel any memory of his most recent outing - one that saw his velocity take an alarming dip, one that prompted skipping him in the rotation for a turn.

The winds are swirling out here in Denver as we sit under a Red Flag Warning, and that paired with the deadened-balls from Fred Manrob might well help young Greene keep the balls in the yard on the evening. That Kris Bryant is still sidelined with a bum back should help a bit there, too, in theory.

The Colorado Rockies will counter with righty Antonio Senzatela, while Charlie Blackmon’s beard will be on the prowl somewhere in the outfield.

First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET.

If you decide to tune in, keep your eyes peeled for me, as I’ll be in the park somewhere. You’ll recognize me as the dumb Reds fan.

Go Reds.

Reds Lineup

3-game series against the Rockies starts tonight.



Rockies Lineup

Mount Elbert - CF

Mount Massive - LF

Mount Harvard - C

La Plata Peak - 2B

Blanca Peak - RF

Uncompahgre Peak - DH

Mount Lincoln - 3B

Castle Peak - SS

Grays Peak - 1B