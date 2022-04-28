Farmers Only: Carlos Santana lifts the Bats

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Carlos Santana - 2 for 3, 2B, HR, 2 BB, 3 RBI

A 2-out, 2-RBI double by Carlos “Sounds of the Guitar” Santana in the top of the 9th was enough to lift Louisville to a 7-5 victory on Wednesday. Bernardo Flores, Jr. started for Louisville and allowed 5 runs on 5 hits with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts over 4 innings. The bullpen was nails, combining for 5 shutout innings. The aforementioned Santana had a big night at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double, a solo home run, and 3 total RBI. Lorenzo “Toyota” Cedrola went 3 for 5 and scored a run.

Ben Lively will start tonight for Louisville at 6:15 PM EDT.

Chattanooga bounced back from an early 2-0 deficit and scored 6 unanswered to win on Wednesday night. Sam “Big Mac” McWilliams started and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts over 5 innings of work. Michael “Feel The” Byrne struck out all 6 of the batters he faced in relief. Damn. Matt “McTriple” McLain went 1 for 3 with a triple and scored twice. Quincy “McDouble” McAfee went 2 for 5 with a double and scored a run and “Bride of” Chuckie Robinson went 1 for 3 with a double and drove in a pair.

Chattanooga plays again tonight at 7:15 PM EDT.

Will Dayton allow a run again in 2022? Well, it’s hard to say. They pitched a second straight shutout in a 2-0 victory over Fort Wayne on Wednesday. That makes 19 straight innings without allowing a run, dating back to Sunday. Bryce Bonnin made his first start of the season, going 4 innings and allowing no runs on 2 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. From there, Dayton only allowed 2 base runners the rest of the game. Alex “McDinger” McGarry went 2 for 4 with a solo home run.

James Proctor starts for Dayton tonight at 7:05 PM EDT.

The Tortugas offense was slowed down to a turtle’s pace on Wednesday as they fell 5-2 to St. Lucie. Arij Fransen started and went 4 innings, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits with a walk and 2 strikeouts. Chase “Don’t Be” Petty came on in relief and went 2.2 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits with a walk and 2 strikeouts. The offense only mustered 3 hits on the night so that’s not great. Andruw Salcedo had one of those, going 1 for 3 with a double.

TBD will get the start for Daytona tonight.