Cincinnati Reds pitching hit hard early in 8-5 loss to San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres raced out to a mighty lead off Vlad Gutierrez and the Cincinnati Reds, one the home team could not overcome. It’s a story that’s become all too common of late, as the young Cincinnati pitching staff struggles to get its footing in the early going.

The end result was yet another loss, a second 3-15 start to a season within the last five years, and the kind of creeping malaise we normally reserve around here for at least the middle of May.

San Diego won 8-5, won the series, and moved to 5-0 on the season against the Reds, with Mackenzie Gore and his 10 K night probably stealing the headlines around the baseball world.

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

It’s always a special moment when a local product gets a chance to shine in front his hometown crowd, and Phillip Diehl got that opportunity for the first time on Wednesday evening. The local lefty was no stranger to MLB ball - he appeared in 16 games with the Colorado Rockies between the 2019-2020 seasons - but he finally got a chance to rep the Reds for the first time tonight after his call-up yesterday, and that was special in and of itself.

That he managed to fire a pair of perfect innings in relief was merely icing on the cake, though in a season where few Reds pitchers have been able to pair innings like that together, it was that much nicer to behold.

Honorable Mentions are due to: Kyle Farmer, who doubled four times (tied for an all-time team record), ribbie’d twice, and scored; Brandon Drury, who socked a solo homer; and Tommy Pham, who singled so hard off the RF wall his would-be double was just a one-bagger, homered, walked, scored thrice, and continued to haunt the San Diego Padres.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes