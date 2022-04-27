Cincinnati Reds pitching hit hard early in 8-5 loss to San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres raced out to a mighty lead off Vlad Gutierrez and the Cincinnati Reds, one the home team could not overcome. It’s a story that’s become all too common of late, as the young Cincinnati pitching staff struggles to get its footing in the early going.
The end result was yet another loss, a second 3-15 start to a season within the last five years, and the kind of creeping malaise we normally reserve around here for at least the middle of May.
San Diego won 8-5, won the series, and moved to 5-0 on the season against the Reds, with Mackenzie Gore and his 10 K night probably stealing the headlines around the baseball world.
The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game
It’s always a special moment when a local product gets a chance to shine in front his hometown crowd, and Phillip Diehl got that opportunity for the first time on Wednesday evening. The local lefty was no stranger to MLB ball - he appeared in 16 games with the Colorado Rockies between the 2019-2020 seasons - but he finally got a chance to rep the Reds for the first time tonight after his call-up yesterday, and that was special in and of itself.
That he managed to fire a pair of perfect innings in relief was merely icing on the cake, though in a season where few Reds pitchers have been able to pair innings like that together, it was that much nicer to behold.
Honorable Mentions are due to: Kyle Farmer, who doubled four times (tied for an all-time team record), ribbie’d twice, and scored; Brandon Drury, who socked a solo homer; and Tommy Pham, who singled so hard off the RF wall his would-be double was just a one-bagger, homered, walked, scored thrice, and continued to haunt the San Diego Padres.
Tony Graphanino
Source: FanGraphs
Other Notes
- Tommy Pham’s solo homer in the 7th was the 100th of his big league career.
- As noted by The Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale, Farmer is the first Reds player since 1990 to swat four doubles in a single game.
- Those folks still reading this will find that tomorrow’s series finale is a 12:35 PM ET matinee. Tyler Mahle will toe the rubber for the Reds looking to rebound from a tough last outing, while Nick Martinez will get the start for the Padres.
