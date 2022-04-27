Padres at Reds, Game 2 - Preview, Lineups, Notes, etc.

The Cincinnati Reds are going to give up fewer than 8 runs in tonight’s Top of the 4th. I can just feel it.

Last night’s series opener was a complete debacle, and despite the modest rally the Reds mustered in the later innings, it was yet another demoralizing loss. As a result, the Reds sit at 3-14 on the season, to date, and we’re inching closer to the same kind of 3-15 start that got Bryan Price fired back in the [insert whichever godawful season it was from recent memory].

Vlad Gutierrez will be on the bump and tasked with keeping the San Diego Padres at arm’s length this evening, something he’s somewhat kinda maybe capable of on some nights. Given the names in the Reds starting lineup tonight - woof - he’s going to have to do a lot of the heavy lifting tonight if there’s going to be any lighting up the win column at night’s end.

Justin Wilson hit the IL, because he’s a player on the Reds and that’s just what players on the IL do. He’s been replaced on the 26-man roster by Phillip Diehl, though no 40-man roster spot was needed since JT Riddle - who was an actual player for the 2022 Cincinnati Reds - was DFA’d earlier in the week.

If it feels like everything you ever read from me around here sounds exactly like this anymore, well, it does. Phillip Diehl is now the lone lefty in a major league team’s bullpen and that same team is hitting Brandon Drury 2nd while starting each of Aristides Aquino, Aramis Garcia, and “Reynolds” at 3B tonight.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET. Mackenzie Gore starts for the Padres, I believe.

Be careful out there, Reds fans.

Reds Lineup

Tonight's lineup for game two of three with the Padres.

Padres Lineup