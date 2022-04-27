Farmers Only: Dayton shuts out Fort Wayne

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Dayton pitching - 9.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 12 K

Taylor Motter - 3 for 5, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Louisville allowed 2 in the 9th inning to force extra innings and then were walked off by Columbus in the 10th last night. Graham “Cracker” Ashcraft started and pitched well, going 5 innings and allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits with 2 walks and 8 strikeouts. New signee Taylor “Totter” Motter went 3 for 5 with a double and a 2-run dinger. Albert “When the sun hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s” Almora Jr. went 2 for 6 and scored twice and Trey Amburgey went 3 for 5 and scored a run.

Beranardo Flores starts tonight for Louisville at 6:35 PM EDT.

Eduardo “Slytherin” Salazar started for the Lookouts in their 5-4 loss last night and unfortunately allowed all 5 runs on 9 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts. Julio Pinto “Bean” and Matt Pidich each struck out 2 batters in 1.1 innings of relief. Matt Lloyd “Christmas” went 2 for 3 with a walk and a 3-run tank while Isiah Gilliam went 2 for 4 and scored a run.

Dayton pitching combined to throw a 2-hit shutout on Tuesday night. Joe Boyle started and went 5 innings, allowing a hit and no runs with 5 walks and 5 strikeouts. Evan “Lenny” Kravetz came on in relief and threw 3 shutout innings while allowing 2 walks and striking out 5. Carson “Stuck in a” Rudd slammed the door with a walk and 2 strikeouts in his inning of relief. Offensively, Rece “Piece” Hinds went 2 for 4 and smacked a solo dong while Allan Cerda “Mattress” reached 3 times, going 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored, and 2 walks.

Bryce Bonnin gets the start for Dayton tonight.

Daytona allowed a late comeback to fall in extra innings last night. Sam Benschoter started and 5 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits with a walk and 6 strikeouts. Jose Franco was pretty damn good in relief, allowing a run on 3 hits with a walk and 7 strikeouts in 3 innings of work. Hayden “Mr.” Jones “And Me” reached base 3 times, going 1 for 3 with a RBI and 2 walks. Ruben Ibarra also drove in a run, going 1 for 4 on the night. Austin “Motorsport” Hendrick got a hit and a RBI, which extended his on-base streak to 12 games so that’s neat.

Reynardo Cruz gets the start tonight for Daytona.