San Diego Padres plate 8 in 4th inning to sink Cincinnati Reds yet again

The San Diego Padres plated 8 in the 4th inning to sink the Cincinnati Reds again.
The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game
Alexis Diaz, though Nick Senzel homered (which was cool).
Tony Graphanino
Other Notes
- This is going to be a painfully long season. Apologies for the brevity.
- On second thought, no, no apologies for the brevity. Forward all complaints to the office of the Reds COO.
- Reds/Padres again tomorrow at 6:40 PM ET, and for you fortunate out-of-towners who are forced to watch via MLB dot tv, it’s the free game of the day.
- Tunes.
