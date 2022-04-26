 clock menu more-arrow no yes

San Diego Padres plate 8 in 4th inning to sink Cincinnati Reds yet again

A loss.

By Wick Terrell
St. Louis Cardinals v. Cincinnati Reds Photo by Jeffrey Dean/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The San Diego Padres plated 8 in the 4th inning to sink the Cincinnati Reds again.

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

Alexis Diaz, though Nick Senzel homered (which was cool).

Tony Graphanino


Source: FanGraphs

Pertinent Wile E. Coyote GIF

Other Notes

  • This is going to be a painfully long season. Apologies for the brevity.
  • On second thought, no, no apologies for the brevity. Forward all complaints to the office of the Reds COO.
  • Reds/Padres again tomorrow at 6:40 PM ET, and for you fortunate out-of-towners who are forced to watch via MLB dot tv, it’s the free game of the day.
  • Tunes.

