Filed under: Game Threads Game 17: Reds vs. Padres (6:40 PM EDT) - Sanmartin vs. Musgrove By Mitchell Clark Apr 26, 2022, 6:30pm EDT / new

Cincinnati Lineup Indy back❗️@PNCBank pic.twitter.com/rvM3byt3QF— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 26, 2022 San Diego Lineup Starting the road trip in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/9isEWtYDJg— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 26, 2022
