Reds vs. Padres, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The Cincinnati Reds have gone two (2) straight days without losing a baseball game. They didn’t play on one of those days, so that counts as a win in our book. After a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, the Reds turn their attention back to the San Diego Padres, looking to reverse their fortunes and start a winning streak of their own. It will be no easy task, as Padres starter Joe Musgrove is having a hell of a season. He allowed his first walk of the season in his last outing, also against the Reds, and has struck out 21 batters on the year. He’s only allowed 4 runs on the season over 19 innings of work. He last pitched against the Reds last Tuesday, where he allowed 2 runs on 4 hits with a walk and 7 strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

The Reds will send Reiver Sanmartin to the mound, who struggled last Wednesday against San Diego. He threw 5.1 innings and allowed 5 runs on 8 hits. Hopefully he can turn things around today. Go Reds.

News

In case you missed it earlier, Jonathan India is back.

Major League Baseball announced that the 14-pitcher maximum will be extended until May 29. It was originally supposed to drop back down to 13 on May 2.

Luis Castillo made his first rehab appearance on Sunday. He threw 2.1 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. He’s expected to make 2 more rehab appearances.

Roster Moves

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (3-13) vs. San Diego Padres (10-7)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

San Diego Lineup

Starting the road trip in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/9isEWtYDJg — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 26, 2022

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Reiver Sanmartin - 0-2, 7.11 ERA, 3 G, 12.2 IP, 8/6 K/BB

SD: Joe Musgrove - 2-0, 1.89 ERA, 3 G, 19.0 IP, 21/1 K/BB