Reds vs. Padres, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The Cincinnati Reds have gone two (2) straight days without losing a baseball game. They didn’t play on one of those days, so that counts as a win in our book. After a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, the Reds turn their attention back to the San Diego Padres, looking to reverse their fortunes and start a winning streak of their own. It will be no easy task, as Padres starter Joe Musgrove is having a hell of a season. He allowed his first walk of the season in his last outing, also against the Reds, and has struck out 21 batters on the year. He’s only allowed 4 runs on the season over 19 innings of work. He last pitched against the Reds last Tuesday, where he allowed 2 runs on 4 hits with a walk and 7 strikeouts over 6.1 innings.
The Reds will send Reiver Sanmartin to the mound, who struggled last Wednesday against San Diego. He threw 5.1 innings and allowed 5 runs on 8 hits. Hopefully he can turn things around today. Go Reds.
News
- In case you missed it earlier, Jonathan India is back.
- Major League Baseball announced that the 14-pitcher maximum will be extended until May 29. It was originally supposed to drop back down to 13 on May 2.
- Luis Castillo made his first rehab appearance on Sunday. He threw 2.1 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. He’s expected to make 2 more rehab appearances.
Roster Moves
The #Reds today announced the following transactions. pic.twitter.com/XqqGKbvH6v— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 26, 2022
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (3-13) vs. San Diego Padres (10-7)
6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
Indy back❗️@PNCBank pic.twitter.com/rvM3byt3QF— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 26, 2022
San Diego Lineup
Starting the road trip in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/9isEWtYDJg— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 26, 2022
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Reiver Sanmartin - 0-2, 7.11 ERA, 3 G, 12.2 IP, 8/6 K/BB
SD: Joe Musgrove - 2-0, 1.89 ERA, 3 G, 19.0 IP, 21/1 K/BB
