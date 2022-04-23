The Cincinnati Reds lost today

Things are pretty bad, huh? Each loss in this 11-game losing streak has been bad in it’s own way. This isn’t one of those streaks where the Reds are getting blown out every night. It’s been a slow death each night, as we wait on the opponent to take a lead that, no matter how small, seems impossible to overcome. Tonight, the Cardinals scored 5 off of the Reds when they only needed 1. The Reds mustered only 3 hits and no runs off of a pitcher in Dakota Hudson who had allowed 8 runs in only 7 innings this season. Tyler Mahle didn’t have his best stuff again tonight, but allowing only a couple runs in 4.1 innings shouldn’t feel like an insurmountable deficit.

Phil Castelleni’s comments 2 weeks ago aren’t the reason the Reds have lost 11 in a row, but the timing of this streak couldn’t have lined up more perfectly, for lack of a better word. I’m sure the owners thought that would blow over, but they certainly have not. Fans showed up with bags on their heads on Friday and a banner was flown over the stadium this afternoon. It’s only April.

The Reds hope to avoid their 4th straight series sweep on Sunday. Nick Lodolo (0-2, 8.00 ERA) will take the mound against Adam Wainwright (2-1, 2.81 ERA).