Game 15: Reds vs. Cardinals (4:10 PM EDT) - Mahle vs. Hudson

Another day, another game. The Reds look to end their losing streak at 10 games as they send Tyler Mahle to the hill. Mahle struggled his last time out against the Dodgers, giving up 7 runs in 3.2 innings. He looked great in his previous two starts so hopefully he bounces back today. Dakota Hudson will start opposite Mahle and has also struggled this season. He allowed 4 runs in 3 innings in his last outing against Milwaukee. Go Reds.

News

Roster Moves

The #Reds today reinstated from the injured list OF Tyler Naquin and optioned to Triple-A Louisville OF TJ Friedl.



Additionally, RHP Daniel Duarte (right elbow swelling) was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. pic.twitter.com/ejBhCYLuEP — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 23, 2022

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (2-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (8-4)

4:10 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

St. Louis Lineup

What will Nolan do today? pic.twitter.com/wV2h393SAK — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 23, 2022

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Tyler Mahle - 1-1, 7.82 ERA, 3 G, 12.2 IP, 16/6 K/BB

STL: Dakota Hudson - 0-1, 7.71 ERA, 2 G, 7.0 IP, 6/2 K/BB