Game 15: Reds vs. Cardinals (4:10 PM EDT) - Mahle vs. Hudson

Another day, another game. The Reds look to end their losing streak at 10 games as they send Tyler Mahle to the hill. Mahle struggled his last time out against the Dodgers, giving up 7 runs in 3.2 innings. He looked great in his previous two starts so hopefully he bounces back today. Dakota Hudson will start opposite Mahle and has also struggled this season. He allowed 4 runs in 3 innings in his last outing against Milwaukee. Go Reds.
News
Roster Moves
The #Reds today reinstated from the injured list OF Tyler Naquin and optioned to Triple-A Louisville OF TJ Friedl.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 23, 2022
Additionally, RHP Daniel Duarte (right elbow swelling) was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. pic.twitter.com/ejBhCYLuEP
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (2-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (8-4)
4:10 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
Saturday's Reds lineup: Kids Opening Day edition!@PNCBank pic.twitter.com/YbyhJPDHWj— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 23, 2022
St. Louis Lineup
What will Nolan do today? pic.twitter.com/wV2h393SAK— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 23, 2022
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Tyler Mahle - 1-1, 7.82 ERA, 3 G, 12.2 IP, 16/6 K/BB
STL: Dakota Hudson - 0-1, 7.71 ERA, 2 G, 7.0 IP, 6/2 K/BB
Loading comments...