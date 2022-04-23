 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 15: Reds vs. Cardinals (4:10 PM EDT) - Mahle vs. Hudson

By Mitchell Clark
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v. Cincinnati Reds Photo by Emilee Chinn/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Another day, another game. The Reds look to end their losing streak at 10 games as they send Tyler Mahle to the hill. Mahle struggled his last time out against the Dodgers, giving up 7 runs in 3.2 innings. He looked great in his previous two starts so hopefully he bounces back today. Dakota Hudson will start opposite Mahle and has also struggled this season. He allowed 4 runs in 3 innings in his last outing against Milwaukee. Go Reds.

News

Roster Moves

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (2-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (8-4)

4:10 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

St. Louis Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Tyler Mahle - 1-1, 7.82 ERA, 3 G, 12.2 IP, 16/6 K/BB

STL: Dakota Hudson - 0-1, 7.71 ERA, 2 G, 7.0 IP, 6/2 K/BB

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...