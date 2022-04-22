Reds drop 10th straight game, lose 4-2 to Cardinals

The Reds lost another game tonight. They’ve now lost 10 straight games. This one was tough because one of the few bright spots of the season, Hunter Greene, definitely didn’t have his best stuff tonight after two great outings to start the year. He’s young and he’ll figure it out, though.

In case we needed a reminder: The Reds have lost 10 straight games since Phil Castelleni’s comments. Where are we gonna go?

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

I don’t even know, man.

Key Plays

Things did not start out well for Hunter Greene, though the damage was limited in the bottom of the 1st. Dylan Carlson led off the game with a single and then came around to score after a Paul Goldschmidt single and a fielding error by Tommy Pham. The struggles continued for Greene, who allowed 2 walks in the inning, but kept the damage to 1 run after notching a couple strikeouts.

The next couple of innings were clean for Greene, but he ran into more trouble in the 4th. Lars Nootbaar led off with a walk and then moved to second when Greene hit Edmundo Sosa with a pitch. After an Andrew Kninzer fly out, Dylan Carlson would load the bases with an infield single. That ended Greene’s night and would bring Jeff Hoffman into the fold. He immediately gave up a 2-run single to Paul Goldschmidt to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 3-0.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 4-0 on a Lars Nootbaar RBI single.

Brandon Drury had a RBI single in the bottom of the 5th to cut it to 4-1 and then Kyle Farmer cut it to 4-2 with a RBI groundout, but that’s all the Reds could muster tonight. Cardinals win, 4-2.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes