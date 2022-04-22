 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reds vs. Cardinals, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

Can the Reds end their 9-game losing streak this weekend?

By Mitchell Clark
Cincinnati Reds v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

News

  • Charlie Goldsmith reports that infielder Max Schrock was participating in infield drills this afternoon. He’s been out with a calf strain since Spring Training.
  • Old Friend Alert: The Cardinals called up former Reds’ prospect Packy Naughton today.

Roster Moves

  • Lucas Sims will rejoin the roster today. No corresponding move had been announced at the time of this writing.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (2-11) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-5)

6:40 PM EDT; Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: Apple TV+. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

St. Louis Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Hunter Greene - 1-1, 4.35 ERA, 2 G, 10.1 IP, 13/2 K/BB

STL: Steven Matz - 1-1, 7.27 ERA, 2 G, 8.2 IP, 11/1 K/BB

