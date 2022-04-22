Reds vs. Cardinals, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

News
- Charlie Goldsmith reports that infielder Max Schrock was participating in infield drills this afternoon. He’s been out with a calf strain since Spring Training.
- Old Friend Alert: The Cardinals called up former Reds’ prospect Packy Naughton today.
Roster Moves
- Lucas Sims will rejoin the roster today. No corresponding move had been announced at the time of this writing.
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (2-11) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-5)
6:40 PM EDT; Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO
TV: Apple TV+. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
Hunter Greene on the mound for his GABP debut! @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/mahpPsd7fU— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 22, 2022
St. Louis Lineup
TGIF. I’m back & ready to flood your TL’s with Cardinals thangs.— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 22, 2022
Here’s the #STLCards lineup today with Matz on the mound v. CIN. pic.twitter.com/FZqGZYiz7N
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Hunter Greene - 1-1, 4.35 ERA, 2 G, 10.1 IP, 13/2 K/BB
STL: Steven Matz - 1-1, 7.27 ERA, 2 G, 8.2 IP, 11/1 K/BB
