Farmers Only: We’re going streaking!

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Evan Kravetz - 5.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 3 BB, 6 K

Chase Petty - 4.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K

Louisville scored 2 in the 9th and then 2 more in the 10th to come back and beat the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night. Bernardo Flores, Jr. started and gave up 5 runs on 12 hits over 3.2 innings of work. Zack “Built like a” Godley struck out 5 in 2.1 innings of relief. Michael “The Lion” De Leon went 1 for 4 with a 2-run dinger. Ronnie “Awesome” Dawson went 2 for 4 with a double and scored twice and Carlos Santana also went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in a run.

A 4-run 6th was enough to doom Chattanooga on Thursday night. Sam McWilliams started and allowed 3 runs (1 earned) on 2 hits with a walk and 3 strikeouts. Jacques “Pikachu” Pucheu struck out 3 in 2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. There wasn’t a ton going for the offense. Matt Lloyd “Christmas” went 1 for 4 with a double and a RBI and Quincy “Anti-Virus” McAfee went 2 for 4 with a double and scored a run.

Dayton won their 6th straight game with a 4-2 victory over West Michigan last night. Evan Kravetz started and allowed no runs on no hits with 3 walks and 6 strikeouts over 5 innings of work. After hitting 2 dingers on Wednesday, Jose Torres followed it up with another dinger, going 1 for 3 on the night. Garrett Wolforth “And Prosper” scored 2 runs as a part of his 2 for 4 night.

Daytona won 4-2 on Thursday to extend their winning streak to 4 games. Chase “NASCAR” Petty started and went 4 innings, allowing no runs and no hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Jayvien “Enter” Sandridge struck out both batters he faced for the save. Austin “Also NASCAR” Hendrick continues to mash, going 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored. Gus “Bus” Stieger also reached base 3 times, going 2 for 3 with a walk.