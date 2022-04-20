Today’s Reds game is over and they did not score a run rendering your ability to figure out the result somewhat easy

The 2022 Cincinnati Reds played more baseball today, because that’s what the Cincinnati Reds do. The 2022 Cincinnati Reds lost again today, because that’s apparently just what The Castellinis’ 2022 Cincinnati Reds are going to do.

It was close when it was 0-0, but not after.

There were extra-base hits, but not by the Reds.

The Padres walked more times (6) than they struck out (4), while the Reds fanned 13 times on the day. And lest you blame it all entirely on a youth movement, San Diego had rookie pitcher Mackenzie Gore on the mound, too.

The Reds lost by a 6-0 score, and in a testament to just how awful things have been around here for the last two weeks, this one actually felt somewhat closer than some of the others. Perhaps that was just because I left the house after Jurickson Profar’s 2-run homer and took a 90 minute walk through the park on this glorious, 70-degree spring Denver day.

Tony Graphanino

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

No.

Other Notes