Reds at Padres, Game 3: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

I don’t even know anymore, man. The lineup is more depleted than it was yesterday and there isn’t much sign of the offense heating up. Go Reds, I guess.
News
- In good injury news, after throwing a shutout inning today, Lucas Sims will head back to the Reds’ bullpen on Friday.
- On another positive note, Mark Sheldon reports that Luis Castillo will head out on rehab assignment and pitch for Dayton on Sunday.
Roster Moves
The #Reds today recalled C Mark Kolozsvary from the taxi squad and placed on the 7-day concussion injured list C Tyler Stephenson. pic.twitter.com/e6wKfcfqN0— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 20, 2022
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (2-10) vs. San Diego Padres (8-5)
4:10 PM EDT; Petco Park, San Diego, CA
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
Here is today's lineup for the series finale in SD.@PNCBank pic.twitter.com/Ba6E2UT2KE— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 20, 2022
San Diego Lineup
MacK's back on the hill at @PetcoPark! pic.twitter.com/9Pupu8vL3F— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 20, 2022
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Vladimir Gutierrez - 0-2, 5.40 ERA, 2 G, 8.1 IP, 7/5 K/BB
SD: MacKenzie Gore - 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1 G, 5.1 IP, 3/2 K/BB
