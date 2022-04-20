 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reds at Padres, Game 3: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

Today is the day it ends, right?

By Mitchell Clark
Cincinnati Reds v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

I don’t even know anymore, man. The lineup is more depleted than it was yesterday and there isn’t much sign of the offense heating up. Go Reds, I guess.

News

  • In good injury news, after throwing a shutout inning today, Lucas Sims will head back to the Reds’ bullpen on Friday.
  • On another positive note, Mark Sheldon reports that Luis Castillo will head out on rehab assignment and pitch for Dayton on Sunday.

Roster Moves

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (2-10) vs. San Diego Padres (8-5)

4:10 PM EDT; Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

San Diego Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Vladimir Gutierrez - 0-2, 5.40 ERA, 2 G, 8.1 IP, 7/5 K/BB

SD: MacKenzie Gore - 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1 G, 5.1 IP, 3/2 K/BB

