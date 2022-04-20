Reds at Padres, Game 3: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

I don’t even know anymore, man. The lineup is more depleted than it was yesterday and there isn’t much sign of the offense heating up. Go Reds, I guess.

News

In good injury news, after throwing a shutout inning today, Lucas Sims will head back to the Reds’ bullpen on Friday.

On another positive note, Mark Sheldon reports that Luis Castillo will head out on rehab assignment and pitch for Dayton on Sunday.

Roster Moves

The #Reds today recalled C Mark Kolozsvary from the taxi squad and placed on the 7-day concussion injured list C Tyler Stephenson. pic.twitter.com/e6wKfcfqN0 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 20, 2022

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (2-10) vs. San Diego Padres (8-5)

4:10 PM EDT; Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Here is today's lineup for the series finale in SD.@PNCBank pic.twitter.com/Ba6E2UT2KE — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 20, 2022

San Diego Lineup

MacK's back on the hill at @PetcoPark! pic.twitter.com/9Pupu8vL3F — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 20, 2022

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Vladimir Gutierrez - 0-2, 5.40 ERA, 2 G, 8.1 IP, 7/5 K/BB

SD: MacKenzie Gore - 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1 G, 5.1 IP, 3/2 K/BB