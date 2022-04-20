Farmers Only: Joe Boyle strikes out everyone

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Joe Boyle - 4.0 IP, 0 R 0 H, 1 BB, 10 K

It’s been a tough season for Louisville. Things weren’t any better last night as they fell 7-2 to Iowa for their 10th loss of the season. Randy Wynne started and allowed 4 runs on 7 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts over 4.2 innings. “Ed, Edd, and” Eddy Demurias struck out 3 in 1.1 scoreless innings. “Ice” Trey Amburgey went 2 for 3 with a solo dinger.

Carson “Ex” Spiers started for Chattanooga last night and went 2 innings, allowing a run on a hit with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts. Unfortunately, Ricky Salinas allowed 3 runs over 3.1 innings of relief. TJ Hopkins went 2 for 5 with a solo dinger and scored twice. Isiah Gilliam with a double and a RBI.

Dayton had a fantastic pitching performance tonight in a 3-2 victory. Joe Boyle was fantastic, tossing 4 no-hit innings while walking 1 and striking out 10. Myles Gayman and Manuel Cachutt combined to throw 4 scoreless innings and 4 strikeouts. Elly “Helly” De La Cruz went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, and a run scored. Alex McGarry hit a solo dinger.

Daytona also had a great night on the mound in a 3-0 victory last night. Javi “Down by the” Rivera started and was fantastic, allowing no runs on 2 hits with no walks and 7 strikeouts over 4 innings of work. Tanner Cooper followed that up with 4 innings of relief, also allowing no runs on 2 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6. Danny Lantigua went 2 for 3 with a double and scored a run and Austin “Motorsport” Hendrick went 1 for 4 with a RBI.