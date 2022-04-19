Game 12: Reds at Padres (9:40 PM EDT) - Sanmartin vs. Musgrove

The hits keep coming for the Reds, unfortunately everywhere except for at the plate. The Reds placed two more players on the IL today and they’re sill putting up some of the worst offensive numbers in franchise history. The hope lies on Reiver Sanmartin to capitalize off of his solid outing last weekend, but really the hope lies on this depleted lineup to start hitting the ball against a pitcher in Joe Musgrove who hasn’t allowed a walk all season and has a 1.42 ERA. Go Reds.

News

C. Trent Rosecran reported that Luis Castillo threw 35 pitches today and should be going out on a rehab assignment soon. The big question is if the Reds will allow him to hit to improve this offense, am I right?

Roster Moves

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (2-9) at San Diego Padres (7-5)

9:40 PM EDT; Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

San Diego Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Reiver Sanmartin - 0-1, 6.14 ERA, 2 G, 7.1 IP, 4/5 K/BB

SD: Joe Musgrove - 1-0, 1.42 ERA, 2 G, 12.2 IP, 14/0, K/BB