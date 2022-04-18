 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 11: Reds at Padres (9:40 PM EDT) - Lodolo vs. Manaea

Nick Lodolo makes his second career start, hoping to help right the ship.

By Mitchell Clark
Cleveland Guardians v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

News

  • In good baseball news, last year’s first round pick Matt McLain was named Southern League Player of the Week after tearing the cover off the ball last week.

Roster Moves

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (2-8) at San Diego Padres (6-5)

9:40 PM EDT; Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

San Diego Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Nick Lodolo - 0-1, 11.25 ERA, 1 G, 4.0 IP, 4/3 K/BB

SD: Sean Manaea - 1-1, 1.38 ERA, 2 G, 13.0 IP, 13/3 K/BB

