Game 11: Reds at Padres (9:40 PM EDT) - Lodolo vs. Manaea

News
- In good baseball news, last year’s first round pick Matt McLain was named Southern League Player of the Week after tearing the cover off the ball last week.
Roster Moves
The #Reds today activated OF Nick Senzel from the injured list and placed OF Tyler Naquin on the injured list. pic.twitter.com/gZrSh42G65— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 18, 2022
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (2-8) at San Diego Padres (6-5)
9:40 PM EDT; Petco Park, San Diego, CA
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
Today’s Reds lineuo— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) April 19, 2022
SS Kyle Farmer
DH Brandon Drury
LF Tommy Pham
1B Joey Votto
C Tyler Stephenson
2B Alejo Lopez
3B Colin Moran
RF Aristides Aquino
CF Jake Fraley
It looks like Mike Moustakas was also scratched.
San Diego Lineup
Start the week strong. pic.twitter.com/IrVE7aZYlJ— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 18, 2022
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Nick Lodolo - 0-1, 11.25 ERA, 1 G, 4.0 IP, 4/3 K/BB
SD: Sean Manaea - 1-1, 1.38 ERA, 2 G, 13.0 IP, 13/3 K/BB
