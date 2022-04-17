Dodgers score seven in fourth inning, beat Reds 9-1

The Los Angeles Dodgers used a 7-run 4th inning to break the game open and complete a 4-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The Dodgers honestly could have stopped after Max Muncy’s 2-run double, because that’s all they would have needed to come away with the victory. It would have taken a near-perfect outing from Tyler Mahle for the Reds to even have a chance today, and given how this offense has played all year, it still might not have been enough. It’s hard to see this getting much better right now. Jonathan India is still MIA after injuring his hamstring on Thursday, Nick Senzel is on the IL, and the rest of the offense might as well be, too. If there’s anything this weekend exposed, it’s how far off the Reds are from the better teams in the National League.

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

Tyler Naquin had a RBI single to get the Reds on the board in the top of 8th. Luis Cessa, Alexis Diaz, and Jeff Hoffman all threw scoreless innings in relief.

Key Plays

The 4th inning was the back breaker. Freddie Freeman led off with a single to center and then advanced to second on a Trea Turner walk. Max Muncy scored them both with a double to right. After a Justin Turner single, Will Smith would double to left to bring in Turner. It was 3-0 Dodgers before an out was recorded in the inning. A Chris Taylor double made it 5-0 and then Freddie Freeman made it 7-0 with his second hit of the inning.

The Reds strung together a couple of hits in the top of the 8th and, after a Colin Moran double play, Tyler Naquin would drive in Jake Fraley for the Reds first run

The Dodgers scored a couple more in the bottom of the 8th and defeated the Reds, 9-1.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes

The Reds have not led at any point in a baseball game since the 9th inning last Sunday against Atlanta. That’s 56 straight innings.

The Reds struck out 15 times in 34 plate appearances today.

It doesn’t get any easier. The Reds head to San Diego to face the Padres for a 3-game set before returning home. Reiver Sanmartin will get the start, hoping to capitalize off his strong outing on Thursday. Sean Manea (1-1, 1.38 ERA) will start for the Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM EDT.

This is the third time in the last 5 years that the Reds have won 2 or fewer of their first 9 games. That's not ideal. — Joel Luckhaupt (@jluckhaupt) April 17, 2022