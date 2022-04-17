Game 10: Reds at Dodgers (4:10 PM ET) - Mahle vs. Heaney

The Cincinnati Reds haven’t won a thing since Phil Castellini opened his big Phil mouth and again showed the world his big Phil energy. They haven’t so much as led in that time, I don’t think, or at least not for more than a minute or five.

They certainly haven’t led against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have made them look like their AA team for much of the series - albeit an AA team with an insanely talented righty from California mixed in. That was Hunter Greene last night, of course, but the Reds have another such righty from California in the deck for today in the form of Tyler Mahle, who’ll start for them in the series finale.

It’s been a slow and steady ramp-up for Mahle so far this season after the abbreviated spring, but he’s looked mostly excellent in his pair of starts so far - 11 K, 4 BB, and a lone ER allowed in 9.0 IP. He’ll be opposed by lefty Andrew Heaney, who will need to look much more like the Andrew Heaney who pitched across town for the Angels if the Reds are to finally drum up some offense and win a game in this series.

It’ll be a 4:10 PM ET start, and Bally Sports Ohio will have it televised.

In related news, Daniel Duarte - who was brought up yesterday when Nick Senzel was sacked to the IL - has been sacked back to the IL, too. He’s got an elbow issue, and Alejo Lopez has been summoned from the taxi squad to take his roster spot. Still no word on Jonathan India, who has been day to day for three days now without popping back up on a lineup card.

