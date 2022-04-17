 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Reds lost tonight

But that’s not why we’re watching tonight, anyway.

By Mitchell Clark
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers are currently in the bottom of the 7th inning and the Dodgers lead 4-0. The Reds have one hit tonight and nothing else they have done has come close to resembling offense. They haven’t been ahead in a game since last Sunday and it’s not looking like they’ll take the lead on anyone else anytime soon. At least not tonight. So I don’t know what the final score to this game will be, but that’s not why we were watching tonight. Tonight was the Hunter Greene show and it’s been one of the few bright spots around a club that’s had some of the worst vibes surrounding a team that I can remember. So let’s enjoy what we saw in Greene tonight and think about that, and the fact that we’ll get to see him do it again in 5 days.

