The Reds lost tonight

The Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers are currently in the bottom of the 7th inning and the Dodgers lead 4-0. The Reds have one hit tonight and nothing else they have done has come close to resembling offense. They haven’t been ahead in a game since last Sunday and it’s not looking like they’ll take the lead on anyone else anytime soon. At least not tonight. So I don’t know what the final score to this game will be, but that’s not why we were watching tonight. Tonight was the Hunter Greene show and it’s been one of the few bright spots around a club that’s had some of the worst vibes surrounding a team that I can remember. So let’s enjoy what we saw in Greene tonight and think about that, and the fact that we’ll get to see him do it again in 5 days.

Hunter Greene, 100mph, 100mph and 101mph. ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/zBbMlMY2lf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 17, 2022

Hunter Greene, 87mph Slider and 101mph Fastball, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/O9wGYt8fa5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 17, 2022

100 mph

101 mph

102 mph



Sheesh, @HunterGreene17. pic.twitter.com/TPtXUgAdEA — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 17, 2022

Hunter Greene's 59 pitches of 100+ mph through his first two MLB starts are more than the Twins, Orioles, Brewers or D-backs have recorded as a team over the entire pitch-tracking era (since 2008). — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) April 17, 2022

Hunter Greene threw 57 fastballs and AVERAGED 100.2 mph on them — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) April 17, 2022

Most 100.0+ mph pitches in game, pitch-tracking era (since 2008):



**Tonight Hunter Greene: 39**

6/5/21 Jacob deGrom: 33

5/19/19 Jordan Hicks: 29

8/19/15 Nathan Eovaldi: 28

5/31/21 deGrom: 27



THIRTY NINE!!!!! — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 17, 2022