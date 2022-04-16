Reds at Dodgers, Game 3: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

While pitching was the story in Thursday night’s defeat, hitting was the story last night, as the Reds were held to 5 hits in a 3-1 loss. They will hope to turn these fortunes around tonight as they send heralded rookie Hunter Greene to the mound in his second career start. Greene, a Los Angeles native, is pitching in his hometown for the first time in his career. It’s a huge moment for him that would be made even better by a Reds’ victory. Greene has made one start this season, where he allowed 3 runs and struck out 7 in 5 innings against Atlanta last Sunday.
The Dodgers will counter with Julio Urias, who had a rough go of it his last time out. He lasted only 2 innings and allowed 6 runs against the Rockies last week. Urias owns a career ERA of 3.14 and is coming off his best season of his career. In his first full season (well, non-covid season) as a starter, the Dodgers’ left hander threw 185.2 innings and put up a 2.96 ERA, striking out 9.5 batters per 9 innings and had a total of 195 strikeouts on the season. This will be another tall task for the Reds, hopefully the offense turns it around tonight. Go Reds.
News
- The Reds added Mark Kolosvary to the taxi squad for the West Coast trip.
- In non-Reds, but interesting, baseball news, Minor League Baseball has started putting a stricter enforcement on their pitch clock rules last night and the results were pretty remarkable. As JJ Cooper reports, it reduced the average 9-inning game time by roughly 30 minutes.
Roster Moves
- The Reds announced that they placed Nick Senzel on the Injured List and called up Daniel Duarte. There was no injury designation or specified injured list.
- UPDATE: It’s the Covid IL.
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (2-6) at Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2)
10:10 PM EDT; Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
Hunter Greene on the mound in his hometown.@PNCBank pic.twitter.com/JGpjdbhowD— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 16, 2022
Los Angeles Lineup
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Reds: pic.twitter.com/0U7UkBTyNj— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 16, 2022
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Hunter Greene - 1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1 G, 5.0 IP, 7/2 K/BB
LAD: Julio Urias - 0-1, 13.50 ERA, 1 G, 2.0 IP, 0/2 K/BB
