Reds at Dodgers, Game 3: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

While pitching was the story in Thursday night’s defeat, hitting was the story last night, as the Reds were held to 5 hits in a 3-1 loss. They will hope to turn these fortunes around tonight as they send heralded rookie Hunter Greene to the mound in his second career start. Greene, a Los Angeles native, is pitching in his hometown for the first time in his career. It’s a huge moment for him that would be made even better by a Reds’ victory. Greene has made one start this season, where he allowed 3 runs and struck out 7 in 5 innings against Atlanta last Sunday.

The Dodgers will counter with Julio Urias, who had a rough go of it his last time out. He lasted only 2 innings and allowed 6 runs against the Rockies last week. Urias owns a career ERA of 3.14 and is coming off his best season of his career. In his first full season (well, non-covid season) as a starter, the Dodgers’ left hander threw 185.2 innings and put up a 2.96 ERA, striking out 9.5 batters per 9 innings and had a total of 195 strikeouts on the season. This will be another tall task for the Reds, hopefully the offense turns it around tonight. Go Reds.

News

The Reds added Mark Kolosvary to the taxi squad for the West Coast trip.

In non-Reds, but interesting, baseball news, Minor League Baseball has started putting a stricter enforcement on their pitch clock rules last night and the results were pretty remarkable. As JJ Cooper reports, it reduced the average 9-inning game time by roughly 30 minutes.

Roster Moves

The Reds announced that they placed Nick Senzel on the Injured List and called up Daniel Duarte. There was no injury designation or specified injured list.

UPDATE: It’s the Covid IL.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (2-6) at Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2)

10:10 PM EDT; Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Hunter Greene on the mound in his hometown.@PNCBank pic.twitter.com/JGpjdbhowD — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 16, 2022

Los Angeles Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Hunter Greene - 1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1 G, 5.0 IP, 7/2 K/BB

LAD: Julio Urias - 0-1, 13.50 ERA, 1 G, 2.0 IP, 0/2 K/BB