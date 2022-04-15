Reds at Dodgers, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-ups

The Cincinnati Reds currently sit at 2-5 and are in the middle of a 3-game losing streak. Things certainly aren’t getting any easier, with three more games against the Dodgers this weekend. They were able to get a really good outing out of Reiver Sanmartin, which allowed the Reds to climb their way back into the game before the Dodgers erupted for 6 runs in the bottom of the 8th. They will hope to get more of the same from Vladimir Gutierrez tonight. This will be Gutierrez’s second appearance of the season, as he allowed 2 runs in 4.1 innings against Atlanta last Saturday in a 2-1 loss. He will have another tall task in keeping this Dodgers’ lineup quiet.

The Dodgers will counter with Tony Gonsolin. Gonsolin is also making his second appearance in 2022. His last outing saw him allow a run in 3 innings in a loss to Colorado. The 27 year-old right hander has had an outstanding career so far, as he owns a 2.85 ERA over 145.1 innings and owns a 9.4 K/9. He has made one appearance in his career against the Reds, where he threw 2.1 innings of relief and allowed 3 runs last season.

News

Bobby Nightengale reported today that the Reds have paused the rehab assignment on Mike Minor after he felt soreness in his shoulder after his outing on Wednesday night.

Roster Moves

The Reds announced that Alejo Lopez was added to the taxi squad for this West Coast trip.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

10:10 PM EDT; Dodgers Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

TV: Apple TV+; Radio - 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Los Angeles Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Vladimir Gutierrez - 0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1 G, 4.1 IP, 4/2 K/BB

LAD: Tony Gonsolin - 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1 G, 3.0 IP, 3/1 K/BB