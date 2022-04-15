Farmers Only: Ronnie Dawson keeps mashing dingers

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Sam Benschoter - 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K

Ronnie Dawson - 2 for 4, HR, 3 RBI

Lousville socked 3 homers and scored 6 in the 2nd inning en route to an 8-5 win on Thursday. “Take the Mallow and Put It on the” Graham Ashcraft started and had a much better outing, going 5 innings and allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 6 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Phillip “Don’t Touch That” Diehl struck out 3 of the 4 batters he faced in 1.1 perfect innings of relief. “Rowdy” Ronnie Dawson continues to hit the ball well, as he went 2 for 4 with a 2-run bomb and 3 total RBI. JT “Tom” Riddle went 2 for 5 with a double and a solo tank and Miguel Hernandez hit a 3-run homer.

Bernando Flores, Jr. will start for Louisville tonight at 7:35 PM EDT.

Chattanooga bounced back from their loss Wednesday to win 5-2 on Thursday. Eduardo Salazar “Slytherin” started and went 4 innings, giving up 2 runs on 3 hits with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts. Ricky Salinas struck out 4 and allowed 2 hits in 3 scoreless innings of relief. Leonardo Rivas had a good night at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double, a solo home run, and 2 RBI while Eric “Yin” Yang went 1 for 3 with 2 RBI.

Chattanooga plays tonight at 7:15 PM EDT.

Dayton used some solid pitching to take game 1 of the double header last night. James “Exam” Proctor started and pitched well, allowing no runs on only 1 hit with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts over 5 innings. Nick Quintana went 1 for 2 with a solo home run and a walk and Allan Cerda “Mattress” went 2 for 4 with a triple and scored a run.

Things didn’t go near as well in game 2 on Thursday night, as the Dragons’ pitching got lit up in a 12-5 loss. Thomas “Ball Go” Farr started and allowed 6 runs on 7 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts. The bullpen wasn’t any better. The Dragons did hit 3 dingers, which was nice. Elly “Elly Elly Eh Eh Eh” De La Cruz went 1 for 3 with a 2-run homer, Alex McGarry went 1 for 3 with a solo home run, and Garrett Wolforth went 1 for 3 with a 2-run bomb.

Connor Phillips will start for Dayton tonight at 6:35 PM EDT.

Oh man. This one is brutal. Daytona carried a combined no-hitter into the 9th inning and then, after hitting 2 straight batters and then getting a strikeout, gave up a 3-run home run to break up the no-hitter and give Palm Beach a walk-off win. The pitching was obviously great in this one. Sam “Uncle” Benschoter started and threw 4 perfect innings, striking out 7 in the process. Jose Franco came on in relief and pitched another 4 outstanding innings while walking 2 and striking out 8. Yerlin Confidan went 1 for 4 with a RBI triple to provide the offense for Daytona.