Reds at Dodgers, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-ups

The Cincinnati Reds come off their quick home series and make their first trip out West in 2022. This road trip starts with a 4-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers as the Reds hope to turn things around after a bleak series against Cleveland this week. The Reds will, for the first time since David Bell became manager of this team, use an opener in Luis Cessa. Cessa has made 2 appearances this season, throwing 2.2 shutout innings. He will give way to Reiver Sanmartin, who had a tough outing in his first appearance in 2022, giving up 5 runs in just 2.1 innings to the Atlanta Braves last week. Hopefully he will turn things around against a tough Dodgers lineup.

Los Angeles will counter with Walker Buehler, who has been incredible since making his debut in 2019. Buehler, who finished 4th in Cy Young Award voting in 2021, has made 1 appearance in 2022, where he allowed a couple runs in 5 innings against the Rockies. He has made 5 appearances against the Reds against his career, where he owns a 3.23 ERA and a 38/4 K/BB ratio. Hopefully the Reds can turn things around tonight. Just don’t look at the lineup.

News

Bobby Nightengale reports that Mike Minor, who got lit up for 6 runs in 1.2 innings in his rehab assignment yesterday, felt shoulder soreness after his appearance.

Roster Moves

None

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

10:10 PM EDT; Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Los Angeles Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Luis Cessa - 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 2.2 IP, 1 K, 2 BB

LAD: Walker Buehler - 1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1 G, 5.0 IP, 5/2 K/BB