Farmers Only: Matt McLain homers again

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Matt McLain - 1 for 3, BB, HR, RBI

Tanner Cooper - 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Louisville used a 4-run 6th inning to win a rain-suspended game last night. Lucas Sims “City 2000” started on a rehab assignment and allowed a solo dinger and had 1 strikeout. Connor “Remember to drink your” Overton came on in relief and threw 4 shutout innings, allowing only 2 hits, no walks, and striking out 4. Ronnie Dawson had a solid night at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, and a 2-run blast. Christian Santana also had a good night, going 3 for 5 and driving in a run.

The Bats had less going for them in game 2 on Wednesday, as their offense was shut down in a 4-1 loss. Randy Wynne started and allowed 4 runs (3 earned) on 7 hits with a walk and 7 strikeouts. The offense only collected 3 hits in the game, 2 of them coming from Jake “24” Bauers who had a double and drove in the team’s only run.

Graham Ashcraft will get the start tonight at 7:35 PM EDT.

Chattanooga tried to make a late comeback, but the early deficit was too much to overcome in a 6-9 loss. Mike Minor started in his rehab assignment and got lit up for 6 runs on 5 hits with a walk and a strikeout over 1.2 innings of work. Oof. Ryan Nutof was the only pitcher of note, who struck out 2 and allowed a hit in 2 shutout innings. Matt “McDinger” McLain continues to hit the ball well, as he went 1 for 3 with a solo dinger and a walk. Matt Lloyd “Christmas” provided most of the offense for Chattanooga, going 1 for 4 with a grand slam.

Chattanooga plays against Birmingham again tonight at 7:15 PM EDT.

Dayton Dragons

Dayton’s game was rained out last night. They’ll make it up with a double-header today starting at 4:00 PM EDT.

Daytona’s late comeback was all for naught as they fell 4-3 in extra innings last night. Tanner Cooper started and pitched well, allowing an unearned run on 5 hits with a walk and 7 strikeouts in 4 innings of work. Austin Hendrick “Motorsport” reached base 3 times, going 1 for 3 with a double and 2 walks. “The Wheels on the” Gus Steiger and Reyny “Reyno” Reyes each went 1 for 4 with a RBI.

Sam Benschoter will take the mound for Daytona tonight at 6:30 PM EDT.