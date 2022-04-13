Guardians at Reds, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Game Thread

Last Sunday saw the much anticipated debut of one of the Cincinnati Reds top two pitching prospects in Hunter Greene. Today, our other top prospect, Nick Lodolo, makes his debut against the Cleveland Guardians. Lodolo was drafted by the Reds with the 7th overall pick in the 2019 draft and he immediately settled into professional baseball. The left-hander from Texas Christian University made eight starts in his debut minor league season, striking out 30 batters while allowing no walks in 18.1 innings. After the pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season, he was called up to Double-A Chattanooga in 2021 and had similar success. He made 10 starts for the Lookouts, putting up a 1.84 ERA and a 68/9 K/BB ratio. Unfortunately he dealt with some injuries and he was only able to throw 6.2 innings for the Louisville Bats.

Cleveland will counter with Triston McKenzie this afternoon. McKenzie is in his third Major League season with the Guardians. The right-hander debuted in 2020 and threw 120 innings for Cleveland in 2021, putting up a 4.95 ERA in 25 appearances (24 starts). He has pitched once this season, in relief, where he allowed 2 runs in 3 innings against Kansas City last Thursday. He has made 1 appearance against the Reds in his career, where he allowed 1 run and struck out 7 over 5 innings in a 3-2 Reds victory last April.

Hopefully the Reds can bounce back from the loss yesterday and give Nick Lodolo a debut victory like they did for Hunter Greene on Sunday. Go Reds, you’re our favorite team.

News

Mark Sheldon reports that Tommy Pham is out of the lineup today to get more tests on his left hand that was injured in the collision with Nick Senzel yesterday. Senzel is getting a rest day today. X-rays on his hand were negative.

Here’s a story about how the CBA has failed to stop tanking. It features none other than our own Cincinnati Reds. I wonder why.

Roster Moves

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians

1:15 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Taking the hill today for his big league debut: Nick Lodolo!@PNCBank pic.twitter.com/Cse2Fokli4 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 13, 2022

Cleveland Lineup

#Guardians Lineup 04/13/22



1. Myles Straw CF

2. Steven Kwan LF

3. Jose Ramirez 3B

4. Franmil Reyes DH

5. Amed Rosario SS

6. Owen Miller 1B

7. Ernie Clement 2B

8. Oscar Mercado RF

9. Austin Hedges C



Starting Pitcher : Triston McKenzie — Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) April 13, 2022

Pitching Matchup

CIN: Nick Lodolo - Minor League Stats - 2-3, 2.35 ERA, 21 G, 69.0 IP, 108 K, 11 BB

CLE: Triston McKenzie - 0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1 G, 3.0 IP, 2 BB, 1 K