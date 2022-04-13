Farmers Only: Michael Siani powers the Lookouts

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Michael Siani - 4 for 5, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI

Hunter Parks - 4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K

Louisville Bats

Louisville’s game was suspended in the top of the 6th with Louisville at the plate holding a 3-1 lead.

Chattanooga put a wompin’ on Birmingham on Tuesday night. Connor Curlis started and went 4.1 innings, allowing a run on 5 hits with 3 walks and 6 strikeouts. “Vote for” Pedro Garcia struck out 3 in 1.2 innings of relief. Michael Siani had a big night, going 4 for 5 with a double, a triple, and 4 RBI. Matt McLain “In the Membrane” went 2 for 5 with a 2-run tank and 3 total RBI while Quincy McAfee also hit a 2-run dinger.

Chattnooga takes on Birmingham again tonight at 7:15 PM EDT.

A 7th inning that featured, all with the bases loaded, an error and 3 walks was enough to doom Dayton last night. Joe “Oozin’” Boyle started and threw 4 innings. Outside of his 4 walks, he otherwise pitched pretty well. He allowed no hits or runs in those 4 innings while striking out 7. There wasn’t much to do on offense. Elly De La Cruz went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and scored a run and Mat “Full” Nelson went 2 for 3.

Dayton faces off against Lake County again tonight at 6:35 PM EDT.

Daytona tied it in the 8th and then won it in extras for the 3-2 victory on Tuesday. Hunter Parks “and Recreation” started and was fantastic, throwing 4 shutout innings with 5 hits, no walks, and 6 strikeouts. Dennis Boatman “McBoatmanface” struck out 2 in a perfect inning of relief. Yerlin “Secret Keeper” Confidan went 3 for 4 and drove in a run and Sebastian Almonte went 2 for 4.

Daytona faces Palm Beach tonight at 6:30 PM EDT.