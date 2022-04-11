Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: The rest of the farm gets rolling

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Weekend

Julian Aguilar - 5.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 7 K

Jay Allen - 5 for 10, 2B, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Louisville Bats

Louisville Bats 1, St Paul Saints 7

Louisville Bats 1, St. Paul Saints 11

Louisville Bats 6, St. Paul Saints 15

Things went from bad to worse for Louisville this weekend. “Golden” Graham Ashcraft started on Friday and did not have a great 2022 debut, as he lasted only 3.1 innings and allowed 4 runs on 4 hits with 4 walks and 5 strikeouts. “Slick” Nick Howard threw 1.2 shutout innings of relief, allowing no hits with a walk and a strikeout. Lorenzo Cedrola had a couple hits but that’s about all there was on offense. On Saturday, things were worse in an 11-1 loss to St. Paul. It was a committee game on the mound for Louisville and, well, it went poorly. Michael “Feel The” Byrne struck out 2 in a scoreless inning of relief. Alejo Lopez went 2 for 3 with a double.

Sunday provided a little more offensively but unfortunately the pitching wasn’t there again. Blake Ben Lively made his second start and allowed 5 runs on 7 hits with a walk and 3 strikeouts in 4 innings of work. Lorenzo Cedrola went 2 for 3 with a 2-run dinger and 3 runs scored. Jake “Light Tower” Bauers went 1 for 2 and also hit a 2-run homer.

Chattanooga Lookouts

Chattanooga Lookouts 0, Tennessee Smokies 8

Chattanooga Lookouts 0, Tennessee Smokies 3

Chattanooga Lookouts 9, Tennessee Smokies 5

Things did not go much better for Chattanooga, though they were able to turn it around Sunday. Chattanooga used 4 pitchers in their 8-0 loss. Andy Fisher was the only one who didn’t give up a run, striking out 2 in 3 shutout innings. Offensively, Michael Siani collected 2 of the Lookouts 3 hits on the night. Things didn’t go much better Saturday, though the pitching was better. Sam McWilliams “Had a farm” started and threw 4 innings, allowing a run on 5 hits with no walks and 6 strikeouts. The Lookouts were out-hit 11-1 so we’ll just skip the offense.

On Sunday, Chattanooga bounced back from an early deficit to win 9-5. Brandon Williamson gave up 5 runs on 6 hits in his 4 innings of work. Ricky “Bobby” Karcher struck out 3 in a scoreless inning of relief. Michael Siani hit a 2-run tank and walked twice while Matt “McDouble” McLain went 2 for 5 with a double and 2-runs scored. Eric Yang and Francisco Urbaez each hit homers in the win.

Dayton Dragons

Dayton Dragons 6, Fort Wayne TinCaps 5

Dayton Dragons 2, Fort Wayne TinCaps 13

Dayton Dragons 5, Fort Wayne TinCaps 1

Things went a little better for Dayton this weekend than their higher-up brethren. On Friday, they fended off a furious late comeback and beat Fort Wayne, 6-5. Connor Phillips “66” started and allowed no runs on 2 hits with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts in 5 innings of work. Jake “Dilbert” Gilbert came on in relief and struck out 4 in 2 scoreless innings. Jose Torres went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in a pair Elly “Elly Elly Eh Eh Eh” De La Cruz and Nick Quintana each went 1 for 4 with a double and RBI.

Saturday’s was banged so they made it up with a double header on Sunday. Game 1 was bad, as Dayton lost 13-2. Rece “Piece” Hinds went 2 for 4 with a double and a 2-run blast and Evan “Lenny” Kravetz struck out 5 of the 6 batters he faced in relief. Sunday’s game 2 went better, as Dayton won 5-1. Andrew “Who killed Roger” Abbott started and went 4 innings, allowing a run on 4 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. Alex “Scary” McGarry went 1 for 2 with a 2-run dinger and Ashton “Blue Steel” Creal also drove in a pair, going 1 for 1 with a double and a walk.

Daytona Tortugas

Daytona Tortugas 6, St. Lucie Mets 9

Daytona Tortugas 2, St. Lucie Mets 7

Daytona Tortugas 9, St. Lucie Mets 2

Daytona gave up 4 runs in the last couple innings on Friday to fall 6-9 to start the season. Nice. Keyshawn Askew started and went 3 innings, allowing only an unearned run on 4 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts. Unfortunately things went sideways after that. Offensively, Michel Triana went 2 for 5 with a double and a RBI and Sebastian Almonte went 1 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI. On Saturday, newly acquired Chase Petty started and allowed a run on 4 hits with no walks and 3 strikeouts. Hayden Jones drove in both runs, going 2 for 4 with a double.

Daytona scored 7 runs in the 7th inning on Sunday to propel themselves to a 9-2 lead. Julian Aguilar started and was fantastic, throwing 5 perfect innings while striking out 7. Jayvien “Enter” Sandridge shut the door with 1.2 shutout innings of relief while striking out 3. Jay “Ray” Allen went 2 for 2 with 3 walks and 2 RBI. Yerlin “Your secret’s safe with me” Confidan went 2 for 3 with a double, 2 walks, and a RBI.