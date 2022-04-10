Hunter Greene wins debut as Cincinnati Reds topple Atlanta, 6-3

Nick Senzel busted it out of the box on what very well could have been - perhaps should have been - an inning-ending double play in the Top of the 3rd inning. Instead, he beat the relay throuw by the tiniest of reviewed margins, that allowed the runner that crossed home in the process to count as a run, and the tail-end of the Reds lineup turned that into a 5-run rally that put them on the smiling side of the scoreboard for good on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.

Of course, that was hardly the story of the day. The lede-burying here involves one Hunter Greene, the former 2nd overall pick and top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds system who made his first career big league start on the day and, in the process, looked like he’d been there for years.

Routinely sitting at 100 mph with his electric fastball and mixing in a slider that wiped out many a Brave, Greene never looked like the moment got to him as he faced off against the reigning World Series champs. And while he eventually was tagged for a pair of dingers before his day was done, he never let himself truly get into a jam - both of said dingers, after all, were of the solo variety while he pitched with a lead.

All told, he finished with a 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K line, with 56 of his 92 pitches going for strikes. That was more than enough on the day, as a group effort by the lineup (and a Tyler Stephenson solo blast) gave the Reds a well-earned 6-3 victory and a series split.

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

It’s Greene! Imagine that! Who could have possibly seen that coming this far into the recap.

Honorable Mention is due to: Tyler Stephenson, who socked a solo dinger; Tyler Naquin, who was also a Tyler while also doubling, walking, and scoring a run on the day; Luis Cessa, for his 1.2 IP of scoreless relief; Colin Moran, who singled, walked, scored, drove in a run, and began his make Wick shut up about the Reds having signed him in the first place campaign; Art Warren, who picked up his first career big league save; and Kyle Farmer, who singled, doubled, walked, and drove in a pair.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes