Game 4: Reds at Braves (1:35 PM ET) - Greene vs. Anderson

Is it worth pointing out that the five years since the Cincinnati Reds drafted Hunter Greene 2nd overall have seemed like absolute eons?

Yes.

Is it also worth pointing out that the guy is still just 22 years old?

Also yes.

Despite missing nearly two full years and being rendered mysterious by the lack of a 2020 MiLB season altogether, the Hunter Greene Era is finally set to begin for the Reds in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. The fireballing righty will make his MLB debut against the World Series champs, and will do so with a chance to help the Reds salvage a split in a series in which they’ve actually put up a solid fight despite their swath of notable departures and laundry list of injured regulars.

He’ll be opposed on the mound by Ian Anderson, himself a former top draftee.

First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET, and you’ll be able to find it on Bally Sports Ohio (in region) or MLB.tv if you’ve successfully located yourself outside one of the numerous blackout zones.

Colin Moran is starting and being asked to play 3B, for some reason.

Go Reds!

Notes

Per Bobby Nightengale of The Enquirer, Mike Minor is set to go on a rehab start with AA Chattanooga on Wednesday, increasing the likelihood that he’ll get to make his Reds debut sometime in another week or so.

Reds Lineup

Atlanta Lineup

Going for the first series win of the season!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/TBccPdJRJW — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 10, 2022

Usual Lineup