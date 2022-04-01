The Reds love trading for hurt guys - A Friday List

The evening of July 13th, 2006 saw the Cincinnati Reds start a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at GABP, one that they’d sweep completely. That day also saw the Reds swing a major season-altering trade one that initially looked as if it could potentially power the Reds back into the postseason for the first time in years.

Gone were Austin Kearns, Felipe Lopez, and former 1st rounder Ryan Wagner. In were Royce Clayton, Bill Bray, Daryl Thompson, and Gary Majewski, the latter of whom was supposed to be the big get. He’d pitched to a 129 ERA+ in 162.1 IP for Washington since the start of the 2004 season, and the Reds were in dire need of bullpen help - so much so that they gave up on Kearns, who for a time looked to be the face of the franchise back when all of his shoulders functioned properly.

As it turns out, properly functioning shoulders were a theme of that major swap, and it was Majewski who helped lead that line. He’d had a cortisone shot in said shoulder that the Reds did not know about at the time of the trade, and proceeded to allow 14 ER in 15.0 IP with the Reds after the deal in 2006 before getting shut down completely. A further 63.0 IP of 7.14 ERA ball over the next two seasons with the Reds got added to the back of his baseball card before his time in Cincinnati ended, with only a pair of IP with Houston in 2010 left in his big league career.

Getting hurt dudes in trades is something that’s unfortunately been a recurring theme for the Reds, matched only by their repeatedly getting of dudes about to get hurt. Since it’s Friday, and we list on Fridays, here’s an incomplete list of recent hurt dudes and dudes about to get hurt that the Reds have acquired via trade in the last [insert arbitrary number] years:

Gary Majewski

Jonathon Crawford

John Lamb

Cody Reed

Brandon Finnegan

Max Wotell

Dilson Herrera

Rookie Davis

Justin Dunn

Mike Minor

This completes the incomplete Friday List of hurt dudes traded to the Reds in the last [insert arbitrary number] of years.