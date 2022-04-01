Reds at Angels, Cactus League Game 13 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, California, United States of America, North America, Earth have perhaps to two greatest baseball talents of this generation on their roster, with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani repeatedly defying the laws of physics with their baseballing skills. They are both in the lineup today for the Angels as they play host to the Cincinnati Reds in Cactus League play at Tempe Diablo Stadium, too.

Hooray, exhibition sports!

The Angels will also have lefty Reid Detmers on the mound, perhaps the single most written-about non-Red at Red Reporter dot com this winter. I did it. Grimey did it. Reid Detmers would be cool as a Red, after all. His leftiness is sure to make the lefty-heavy lineup the Reds are rolling out today look silly, I’m sure. He’ll b opposed on the bump by Riley O’Brien, who is apparently still more of a thing at this point than I think most of us have truly spent time and words on, at least in the eyes of the Reds.

First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET, and it’ll be broadcast by the Ballys and streamable on MLB dot tv.

Reds Lineup

Max Schrock looks to become the Cactus League hits leader this afternoon on Bally Sports Ohio! ⚾️#RedsST pic.twitter.com/IVaeNOr9ly — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 1, 2022

Angels Lineup