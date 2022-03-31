Reds vs. White Sox, Cactus League Game 12 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

It’s Thursday, so you know what that means? We are exactly one week from the official start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. To commemorate this day, the Reds are taking on the Chicago White Sox tonight in Goodyear. It’s unfortunate that this one isn’t on TV, because it features two of the game’s most exciting young pitchers. The Reds are sending out Hunter Greene, who was officially named to the Reds’ rotation to start the year. The White Sox are countering with Michael Kopech. Kopech, who is coming off a solid 2021 where he put up a 3.50 ERA in a nice 69.1 innings, is making his first start of the Spring. Another interesting tidbit that was just reported by C. Trent Rosecrans is that Tyler Stephenson and Hunter Greene will be using the PitchCom electronic pitch calling device, a first for the Reds this Spring. The game starts at 9:05 PM ET. Go Reds.

Cincinnati Lineup

Let's gather around the radio and listen to some Reds baseball tonight. #RedsST pic.twitter.com/YUy0Spc9y1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 31, 2022

Chicago Lineup