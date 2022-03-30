Reds at Athletics, Cactus League Game 11 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

Are the Hendersons roaming the outfield in Oakland again? I honestly don’t know who plays for the A’s anymore. I barely know who plays for the Reds these days, to be quite fair.

Both Oakland and Cincinnati have been in tear-down mode since the lifting of the Major League Baseball lockout, continuing their trend of parting ways with good players who make deserved money in the process. The likes of Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, Sonny Gray, Wade Miley, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, Nick Castellanos, and Chris Bassitt have all moved on, among others, showing just how far these two clubs have been willing to cull after (/checks notes) both posted winning records last season.

Anyway, it’s a new era for both, and they’ll tussle with each other in Cactus League play this afternoon. Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona, will play host, and the Reds will turn to Vladimir Gutierrez for the start. They’ll also get to see new signee Tommy Pham in the lineup for the first time, which is quite cool.

First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET, and it would appear that the A’s TV feed is covering it - so you can watch it via MLB.tv, if you’ve got that kind of access.

Reds Lineup

Tommy Pham makes his Reds spring debut this afternoon in Mesa. #RedsST pic.twitter.com/JodfZrBTiD — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 30, 2022

A’s Lineup and Reds Lineup because that’s how it was a-tweeted