Cincinnati Reds Opening Day roster projection, Volume 2

Just minutes after claiming that my first projection of the 2022 Cincinnati Reds Opening Day roster would immediately be deemed irrelevant, my first projection of the 2022 Cincinnati Reds Opening Day roster was immediately deemed irrelevant. It ran last Thursday shortly after noon ET, and roughly a handful of minutes after it published manager David Bell revealed that the shoulder issues plaguing new Red Mike Minor would have him sidelined much longer than initial imagined.

That’s the nature of this exercise in almost every year, really, but this concentrated spring training paired with the long, lockout-layoff causing injuries to pile up has made pinpointing this year’s roster a bit more difficult. Add-in that the Reds continue to confound with their overall strategy - are they thinking long-term, short-term, thinking at all? - and it’s even more of a head-scratcher this time around.

(What the heck are they prioritizing, anyway?)

Anyway, here’s the latest update to the OD roster projections based on the most recent spate of injuries and reassignments from camp. Players with an * next to their name are not currently on the team’s 40-man roster, meaning they’ll need a corresponding roster transaction to make this work.

Catcher

Tyler Stephenson, Aramis Garcia*

Infield

Joey Votto, Jonathan India, Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas, Max Schrock, Colin Moran

Outfield

Tommy Pham, Nick Senzel, Tyler Naquin, Shogo Akiyama, Jake Fraley, Aristides Aquino

Starting Rotation

Tyler Mahle, Vlad Gutierrez, Reiver Sanmartin, Nick Lodolo*

Bullen

Hunter Strickland, Luis Cessa, Tony Santillan, Art Warren, Justin Wilson, Dauri Moreta, Jeff Hoffman, Ryan Hendrix, Hunter Greene, Buck Farmer*

....................................................

A few notes here: