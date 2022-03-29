Reds vs. Rangers, Cactus League Game 11 - Preview, Lineups, Links, etc

Oh hey. It’s Tuesday. You know what that means? That’s right, the Reds play baseball today. Today’s version of the Reds will face off against the Texas Rangers at 4:05 PM ET. It’s another TV game, so for our Ohio friends, you’ll be able to see it on Bally Sports Ohio and the rest of us can watch on MLB.tv, if you’re into that sort of thing. The Reds will send Reiver Sanmartin to the hill. He’s pitched only one inning in Cactus League play so far and will be making his first start. The Rangers will counter with Spencer Howard, a righty who is also making his first start of the Spring.

Links:

In case you missed it earlier, it was announced that the Reds’ opening day game against the Atlanta Braves was moved to 8PM ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic wrote about Joey Votto and his decision to change up his bat for this season. If you subscribe, you should check it out.

Lastly, the Reds announced more roster moves today:

Cincinnati Lineup

Texas Lineup