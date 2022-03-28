Reds vs Cubs, Cactus League Game 10 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

Another day, another baseball game on TV! I, for one, will not be watching because my current streaming service does not offer MLB Network. However, if you’d like to tune in, you can catch our favorite team on the aforementioned MLB Network at 9:05 PM EST. The Reds will send Tyler Mahle to the mound for his third start of the spring. He’s had a decent start to 2022, allowing only a run in 3 innings while striking out 5. The Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman, who enters his first season with the Cubs. He is also making his third start of the spring, allowing a couple runs in 4 innings of work. Let’s go Reds!

Cincinnati Lineup

Chicago Lineup