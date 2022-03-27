Reds vs. Rockies, Cactus League Game 9 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

It’s been a bit since the Cincinnati Reds woke up 8 games deep into spring training and actually had a winning record, hasn’t it? Hasn’t it?!

These meaningless Cactus League ties are still meaningless, of course, but I do suppose it’s encouraging that the cavalcade of new names have come together in camp to actually do some winning on a baseball field, even if it’s exhibition time still.

They’ll get the chance to do that again today, of course, with the Colorado Rockies in Goodyear as their opponent. Lefty Kyle Freeland will start for the Rockies, meaning the Reds are up against yet another lefty starter, something that I swear feels like has happened just about every day so far in camp. Meanwhile, the Reds will role out James “Yo no soy” Marinan, who will hope to soy capitan in his time on the mound.

First pitch is again scheduled for 4:05 PM ET, and the game will be broadcast via Bally Sport and on MLB.tv for those out of the blackout zone. Lineups below, featuring a whole pile of regulars who are playing on back to back days for the Reds, a sign that Opening Day is inching ever closer.

(The Rockies, meanwhile, are in split-squad mode for today’s game.)

Reds Lineup

Rockies Lineup