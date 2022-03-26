 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Reds vs. Giants, Cactus League Game 9 - Lineups, Game Thread, etc

Hunter Greene makes his first start of the Spring!

By Mitchell Clark
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the top prospects in the Reds’ system, Hunter Greene, makes his first start of the spring season. This will be his second appearance of 2022, as he threw one inning in relief, allowing a hit and striking out two. This one airs on MLB Network at 4:05 PM ET, so tune in to see one of the future strongholds of the Reds’ rotation!

Cincinnati Lineup

San Francisco Lineup

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...