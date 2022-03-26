Reds vs. Giants, Cactus League Game 9 - Lineups, Game Thread, etc

One of the top prospects in the Reds’ system, Hunter Greene, makes his first start of the spring season. This will be his second appearance of 2022, as he threw one inning in relief, allowing a hit and striking out two. This one airs on MLB Network at 4:05 PM ET, so tune in to see one of the future strongholds of the Reds’ rotation!
Cincinnati Lineup
Hunter Greene's first start of spring! #RedsST pic.twitter.com/JlLIEw03QW— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 26, 2022
San Francisco Lineup
Saturday afternoon in the desert ☀️— SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 26, 2022
: @NBCSAuthentic
: @KNBR pic.twitter.com/zYsv1lsGde
