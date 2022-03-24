Cincinnati Reds Opening Day roster projection, Volume 1

Opening Day 2021 saw Luis Castillo shelled for 10 runs (8 ER) in just 3.1 IP, something that won’t repeat this year because he’s too far set back with shoulder soreness to take the mound for game one. Cam Bedrosian, Sal Romano, Carson Fulmer, and Sean Doolittle all backed him on the mound that day, and all now call other franchises home. Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, Nick Castellanos, Tucker Barnhart, and Alex Blandino all got time that day - all are now gone, too - while Kyle Farmer’s lone late cameo came as the LF.

A lot has changed around these parts for the Cincinnati Reds, obviously. On top of that, while Opening Day 2022 will feature huge crowds and celebratory confetti, that’ll be as the Atlanta fans play host to their first home game since their club won the World Series last fall, the Reds playing on the road to start the year thanks to the lockout.

The lockout-induced hyperconcentrated transaction season has overlapped with the abbreviated spring training, meaning roster moves are being made at lightning speed as the new season looms just over our shoulders. Add in that injuries and setbacks have knocked a few key names out of contention, and hence why talk of what the Reds Opening Day roster might look like has been booted to the backburner.

Now that the Reds have made likely the biggest splash addition that they’ll make this offseason - the signing of Tommy Pham - it’s high time we took a gander at how the Reds will look for game one. With so many non-roster players still in contention, there will need to be a series of administrative roster moves to make this possible, but here’s my best guess at what the first roster of the year might look like.

Catcher

Tyler Stephenson, Aramis Garcia*

Infield

Joey Votto, Jonathan India, Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas, Donovan Solano, Colin Moran

Outfield

Tommy Pham, Nick Senzel, Tyler Naquin, Shogo Akiyama, Jake Fraley, Aristides Aquino

Starting Rotation

Tyler Mahle, Mike Minor, Vlad Gutierrez, Reiver Sanmartin

Bullen

Hunter Strickland, Luis Cessa, Tony Santillan, Art Warren, Justin Wilson, Dauri Moreta, Jeff Hoffman, Kyle Zimmer*, Ben Lively*, Nick Lodolo*

....................................................

A few notes here: