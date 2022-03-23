 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Reds vs. Brewers, Cactus League Game 6 - Lineups and such

Late baseball.

By Derek Grimes
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Reds kick off another game in their Spring schedule tonight against the Brewers, this one at 9:05 PM eastern time. I may be wrong, because I haven’t taken in every one of the five games previous to this, but I think it’s our first Late Night Reds of the season.

Not exactly the A Team but whatever, it’s baseball and these games don’t count.

Here’s the rest of the details:

As Trent mentions, this one can be found on Bally’s Sports Ohio (if you subscribe to a service that actually caries it) or WLW.

Also, a bit of news:

This isn’t much of a surprise, as news broke of Luis Castillo being behind schedule, and the team having shuttered everyone else you might tap for this spot. But, it’s pretty cool for Tyler nonetheless.

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...