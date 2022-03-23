Reds vs. Brewers, Cactus League Game 6 - Lineups and such

The Reds kick off another game in their Spring schedule tonight against the Brewers, this one at 9:05 PM eastern time. I may be wrong, because I haven’t taken in every one of the five games previous to this, but I think it’s our first Late Night Reds of the season.
Back in Goodyear tonight against the Brew Crew.#RedsST pic.twitter.com/cMqulWaZeZ— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 23, 2022
Not exactly the A Team but whatever, it’s baseball and these games don’t count.
Here’s the rest of the details:
#Reds travel roster for tonight’s game against the Brewers. It’s on @BallySportsCIN pic.twitter.com/WVkQberWFS— C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) March 23, 2022
As Trent mentions, this one can be found on Bally’s Sports Ohio (if you subscribe to a service that actually caries it) or WLW.
Also, a bit of news:
Starting on #OpeningDay for your Cincinnati Reds... Tyler Mahle❗️ pic.twitter.com/4vdw3KsGUL— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 23, 2022
This isn’t much of a surprise, as news broke of Luis Castillo being behind schedule, and the team having shuttered everyone else you might tap for this spot. But, it’s pretty cool for Tyler nonetheless.
