Reds vs. Brewers, Cactus League Game 6 - Lineups and such

The Reds kick off another game in their Spring schedule tonight against the Brewers, this one at 9:05 PM eastern time. I may be wrong, because I haven’t taken in every one of the five games previous to this, but I think it’s our first Late Night Reds of the season.

Back in Goodyear tonight against the Brew Crew.#RedsST pic.twitter.com/cMqulWaZeZ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 23, 2022

Not exactly the A Team but whatever, it’s baseball and these games don’t count.

Here’s the rest of the details:

As Trent mentions, this one can be found on Bally’s Sports Ohio (if you subscribe to a service that actually caries it) or WLW.

Also, a bit of news:

Starting on #OpeningDay for your Cincinnati Reds... Tyler Mahle❗️ pic.twitter.com/4vdw3KsGUL — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 23, 2022

This isn’t much of a surprise, as news broke of Luis Castillo being behind schedule, and the team having shuttered everyone else you might tap for this spot. But, it’s pretty cool for Tyler nonetheless.